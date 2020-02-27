Higher wages planned in B.C.

February 27, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

B.C. construction companies are expecting a slowdown in the volume of work and are braced for more skills shortages, but plan to raise workers wages according to the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association’s annual survey.

Results of the survey, announced at the Buildex Vancouver 2020 construction tradeshow, include:

Respondents expect to dole out a 4.8 per cent raise to workers this year and another 5.2 per cent increase in 2021;

Only 40 per cent of companies expect more work in 2020 than they had in 2019 — the lowest in several years;

60 per cent of respondents from Interior B.C. claimed they are experiencing a shortage of workers, particularly labourers, carpenters and framers;

On Vancouver Island, just 24 per cent of respondents are expecting more work this year and 64 per cent are dealing with worker shortage, especially carpenters, labourers and plumbers; and

On the Lower Mainland, over two-thirds of companies are complaining about lack of workers.

Contractor Nation, how are things looking in the rest of the country? Are you expecting more work this year? Do you have plans to raise your worker wages? And are you dealing with worker shortages at all? Let us know what province you’re in when you respond, please.