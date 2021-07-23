HKA expands construction practice in Canada

HKA has significantly enhanced its construction consulting capabilities in Canada with the addition of nine executives across its Montreal and Calgary operations. With the new hires, HKA now employs 37 construction consulting executives in Canada, including nine testifying experts, making it one of the largest construction claims practices in the country.

HKA’s growth has coincided with its expansion into construction advisory services, providing full project lifecycle support to companies participating in large capital expansion programs. Its growth also comes as Canada’s federal and provincial governments have budgeted nearly $500 billion for infrastructure and institutional capital expansion.

“As our growth demonstrates, HKA has made the Canadian construction claims market a top priority,” said Rick Moffat, HKA Partner. “We welcome our new team members and look forward to their contribution.”

“The addition of these professionals expands our ability to support clients throughout Canada. Their skill sets complement our existing team and add depth to our Montreal and Calgary operations,” said Frank Giunta, HKA Partner and Head of Americas.

Headlining the new additions is Maged Abdelsayed, who joins as Partner based in Montreal. A professional engineer with 35 years of experience in the construction industry, Maged has provided dispute management and claims-related expertise on Canadian and international construction projects.

Maged has also served as an expert witness before various courts and arbitration panels in Canada and the United States in disputes relating to project delays, labor productivity losses, the impact of changes on construction work, and damages assessment. Maged was recently featured in Who’s Who Legal (WWL) as a top construction delay and quantum claims consultant.

The additional hires are as follows:

Michael Bodnar joins as Principal based in Calgary. Michael has 25 years of engineering experience in a range of technical and leadership roles, specializing in forensic engineering. With an educational and practical background in fluid dynamics, materials science, and fire protection engineering, he focuses on fire investigation and the analysis of other failure incidents, including water loss events.