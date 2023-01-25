Home Hardware and FlipGive help sports teams across Canada

The home-improvement retailer and shopping rewards app developer partnered to help 500 youth sports across Canada through the annual grant-matching program.

Home Hardware and FlipGive teamed up to help 500 youth sports teams across Canada with $75,000 in funding.

Presented by Home Hardware, the Play More Matching Grant provides youth sports teams with funding so they can continue to play sports and games. Last year, the grant distributed $75,000 in funding to youth sports teams across Canada.

“Home Hardware’s Dealer-Owners have a long-standing history of being passionate and supportive of young athletes in their communities,” said Kevin Macnab, president and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “The Play More Matching Grant continues that legacy and reinforces our commitment to remove financial barriers so youth can participate in their favourite sports.”

The grant was available in two programs: the spring/summer program which provided $25,000 in contributions from April to July, 2022; and the fall/winter program which offered $50,000 in funding from August to December.

“Families spend $30-$40 billion each year on their kid’s sports activities. It’s never been more expensive to keep your kids in sports and the impact of double digit inflation is putting an even tighter squeeze on families,” said Amy Halpenny, FlipGive CEO. “The Play More Matching Grants offered through our partnership with Home Hardware helps bridge this growing gap so families across Canada can keep kids playing the games they love.”

This is the second year that Home Hardware has partnered with FlipGive to host a matching grant program. Since the program’s inception in 2021, the Play More Matching Grant has helped more than 1,250 youth sports teams in Canada with $125,000 in matching grant contributions.

www.homehardware.ca