Home Hardware and FlipGive launch a new grant for youth sports teams

Home Hardware, Canada’s largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials and furniture home improvement retailer, has teamed up with FlipGive, North America’s leading shopping rewards app for teams, to help keep kids playing the games they love. Launching September 6, the Play More Matching Grant will provide $50,000 in grants to youth sports teams across the country. The fall program builds on the $25,000 handed out to young Canadian athletes this past spring.

“Home Hardware’s Dealer-Owners have a long-standing history of supporting local youth-sport in the communities they serve,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “The Play More Matching Grant continues that legacy and reinforces our efforts to remove financial barriers so kids can participate in the sports and games they love. We are pleased to continue this support with a new round of matching grants this fall.”

Presented by Home Hardware, the Play More Matching Grant invites youth sports teams across Canada to register on FlipGive, an easy-to-use app designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they’re already buying from over 700 brands. The first 500 teams to raise $100 will receive a $100 matching grant.

“You can’t put a price tag on the benefit of sports and recreational activities in a kid’s life which is why we aim to remove barriers to accessing sports by lowering the cost to play,” said Mark Bachman, FlipGive Co-Founder and CEO. “We have already seen over 250 sports teams benefit from the Play More Matching Grants offered this spring through our partnership with Home Hardware. The grants we are offering this fall will continue to bridge the gap so families across Canada can play more and spend less.”