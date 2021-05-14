Canadian Contractor

Home Hardware announces 2021 virtual fall market


May 14, 2021
By Home Hardware

Home Hardware is pleased to announce its 2021 Virtual Fall Market will be held September 27 – October 4. This eight-day event will provide the entire Home community with an opportunity to connect and for Dealers and store staff to engage with Suppliers over an interactive platform.

“Home Hardware continues to leverage technology in new and innovative ways to support our Dealers’ growth and profitability,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “While we look forward to returning to a physical Market when it is safe to do so, we continue to provide an engaging virtual experience that delivers value to both our Dealers and Suppliers.”

More information about Home Hardware’s 117th Market will be released later this summer.

