Home Hardware announces changes to leadership team

As we continue to execute on our Vision to be Canada’s most trusted and preferred home improvement retail brand, Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to share the following leadership changes:

John Pierce joins Home Hardware Stores Limited as Vice-President, Retail Business Development, effective September 21, 2022. John brings over 20 years of experience as a strategic and results-oriented executive in operations, human resources, and labour relations. He most recently led store operations for a national operator-owned Canadian retailer. In his new role, John will oversee Dealer support, recruiting, onboarding and succession planning. John’s portfolio will also include real estate, capital venture, and Home’s training and education programs.

Bernie Gauthier joins Home Hardware Stores Limited as Vice-President, Retail Operations, effective October 24, 2022. Bernie is a bilingual senior executive with extensive experience in sales, international sales, and residential and commercial construction. Prior to joining Home, Bernie was Sales Director of Siding and Pressure Treated Lumber at Taiga Building Products. Bernie also brings a special relationship and knowledge of Home Hardware which was developed when his parents became Dealer-Owners in 1967.

Chris Marinis has been promoted to the role of Vice-President, Information Technology, effective Monday, September 19, 2022. Chris Marinis was previously Senior Director, Business Solutions and has been with Home Hardware for two years. Chris brings over 25 years of progressive IT experience in the retail and transportation industry to this new role.

Chris Parsons has been promoted to Senior Director, Omni-Channel Marketing and Strategic Insights, effective September 13, 2022. Chris joined Home Hardware in 2019 as Director, eCommerce and has more than 19 years of experience in digital marketing. He has been instrumental in driving the strategic direction of Home Hardware’s online digital strategy and most recently led the successful launch of our Ship-to-home program.

Melanie Beatty has been promoted to Director, eCommerce, effective September 13, 2022. Melanie Beatty joined Home Hardware in 2004 and has played an integral role in leading the digital roadmap for our eCommerce strategy. She supported the planning and execution of projects such as the rollout of Ship-to-home and the redesign of Home’s website to create a harmonized shopping experience. Melanie was recently recognized with the 2022 Retail TouchPoints Top 40 Under 40 award.

Kristi Stemmler’s new title will be Director, Brand Management, Marketing Communications and Research, effective September 13, 2022. In this role, Kristi will have increased focus on leading the master brand, private brands, advertising, the in-store brand experience, and market research efforts. Kristi joined Home Hardware in 2018 as Director of Content and Media. She has 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with a focus on brand and private brand marketing as well as mass communications spanning traditional and digital media channels.