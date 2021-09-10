Home Hardware announces new Vice-President, Marketing

Home Hardware is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura Baker to Vice-President, Marketing, effective Monday, September 20, 2021.

“Laura’s passion for retail, coupled with her ability to turn data-driven insights into effective marketing strategies that drive awareness, consideration, purchase and loyalty make her well positioned to lead our programs,” says Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “As we continue on our journey to be the most trusted and preferred home improvement retail brand, Laura has the leadership skills and knowledge we require to deliver on our business and growth strategies.”

Laura will be responsible for all activities related to Home’s brand identity and marketing strategy including flyers, brand/product management, traditional and digital media, promotion, loyalty and CRM, Package Sales, Installed Sales, Architectural Solutions and PRO Marketing.

“I am delighted to join Home Hardware to lead the marketing at such an iconic Canadian brand, especially during this time of growth and transformation,” says Laura Baker. “There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage customer insights, channel performance data and brand insights to drive results on Home Hardware’s exciting journey.”

Advertisement

As part of the Leadership Team, Laura will report to Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited.

Laura is a retail marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading and growing world-class brands. Prior to joining Home Hardware, Laura held a variety of marketing and executive roles at Edward Jones Canada, Sleep Country Canada, and Tim Hortons.