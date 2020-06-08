Home Hardware announces retirement and new appointment to leadership team

Home Hardware Stores Limited has announced the retirement of Joel Marks, Vice-President, Merchandise Hardlines. Marks’ leadership and support at Home Hardware over the past 21 years has helped the retailer remain a significant player in the home improvement industry.

“Joel has played a key role on our Leadership Team since his appointment to Vice-President in 2015, bringing almost 39 years of experience in home improvement retailing,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO of the company. “I would like to thank Joel for his tremendous contributions to Home Hardware over a long and impressive career.”

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our dealer-owners over my career at Home Hardware,” said Joel Marks, Vice-President, Merchandise Hardlines. “The Home team has been like family and it has been an honour to contribute to the tremendous growth of such a special company.”

As a result of the change Marianne Thompson has been appointed as the company’s Senior Vice-President, Merchandise effective June 15, 2020. In Thompson’s expanded role she will oversee the entire Merchandise team as Home Hardware continues to review and advance its position towards an integrated retailer.

“Our number one priority is providing our dealers with the best program for independents in the industry,” noted Macnab. “Marianne has over 30 years of experience in the home improvement industry, her leadership and strategic acumen have been an excellent addition to our leadership team, significantly raising our merchandise and LBM expertise.”

“Home Hardware has significant opportunity for growth in both the LBM and hardlines categories,” said Thompson. “I will continue to work closely with Kevin, the leadership team and Home Hardware’s dealer-owners to continue to develop the strategic growth plans to support being Canada’s most trusted and preferred home improvement retail brand.”

The process to identify a new Vice-President, Merchandise Hardlines is underway. Marks is working with Thompson to ensure that the company is well-positioned for a seamless transition following his retirement on Friday, June 12th.