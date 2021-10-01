Home Hardware announces top stores

Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to recognize Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre as the recipient of the annual Walter J.Hachborn Store of the Year Award. The award is part of the Proud of My Home Achievement Awards and Celebration which was held during Home Hardware’s 2021 Virtual Fall Market on September 27, 2021.

The award was presented to Mike and Colleen Fulton, Dealer-Owners of Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre, for epitomizing the values on which Home Hardware was co-founded by Walter J. Hachborn over 55 years ago –value, service and dependability.

“We are extremely honoured to receive this award, and are proud to serve our local community,” said Mike Fulton, Dealer-Owner, Fulton’sHome Hardware Building Centre. “I want to thank my staff who have gone above and beyond to maintain an excellent level of customer service, despite the challenging year we’ve faced.

”Now in its 24th year, the award pays tribute to the top store selected from close to 1,100 stores across Canada for achieving the highest standards in retailing, merchandising, Staff performance and overall quality and service.

The Dealers and staff at Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Airdrie, Alberta are considered leaders within Home’s network and their community. In addition to providing superior customer service and expert advice, Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre demonstrates extensive leadership qualities and retailing excellence.

“Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre truly embodies what the Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award stands for,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Fulton’s is a distinguished ambassador for the Home brand and provides a high standard of customer service and quality products.”

Mike and Colleen Fulton bought the store in 2008, fulfilling their dreams of becoming business owners after two decades of experience in the lumber and hardware industry.Mike and Colleen Fulton have lived in Airdrie, Alberta for 20 years now and are proud of the relationships they have built in the community.

PROUD OF MY HOME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

The Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year Award is presented to the top finalist in the Proud of My Home Achievement Award category. All Proud of My Home Achievement Award recipients demonstrate strong staff performance, superior customer service, excellence in interior and exterior store presentation and active participation in Dealer network initiatives.

Congratulations to Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre and the following stores, who were presented with a Proud of My Home Achievement Award:

Best Home Hardware:

Home Hardware Lethbridge–Lethbridge, AB (Western)

Gravenhurst Home Hardware–Gravenhurst, ON (Central)

Entreprises M. Lapierre Inc.–Havre-Aubert, QC(Québec)

Charlottetown Home Hardware–Charlottetown, PEI.(Atlantic)

Best Home Building Centre:

Central Builder’s Supply PG –Prince George, BC (Western)

Knight’s Home Building Centre–Meaford, ON(Central)

Centre de Rénovation FLD Inc. –Temiscaming, QC (Québec)

Abbott’s Home Building Centre–Port au Port, NL(Atlantic)

Best Home Hardware Building Centre:

Fulton’s Home Hardware Building Centre –Airdrie, AB (Western)

Timmins Building Supplies Home Hardware–Timmins, ON(Central)

Matériaux Dallaire Enr. –Alma, QC (Québec)

Annapolis Home Hardware Building Centre–Annapolis Royal, NS (Atlantic)

Best Young Retailer:

Zak’s Home Hardware Building Centres –Warman and Hague, SK(Western)

Schell Lumber Home Building Centre–Stouffville, ON (Central)

Centre de Renovation St-Simeon–Saint-Simeon-de-Bonaventure, QC(Québec)

Elmwood Home Hardware Building Centre–Moncton, NB(Atlantic)

Paul Straus Public Relations Award: Lavoie Home Hardware Building Centre–Campbellton, NB

Best Home Furniture: Stratford Home Furniture–Stratford, ON