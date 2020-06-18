Home Hardware announces Virtual 2020 Fall Market

Following the success of its first ever virtual market, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to announce plans for another virtual event! The 2020 Fall Market set for September 13-20, will be held virtually.

“We are pleased with the success of our 2020 Spring Market and are excited to continue to build on the experience and capabilities for our Fall Event,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “From delivering presentations in a virtual auditorium to engaging with our Supplier-Partners in a virtual tradeshow, we are able to offer our Dealers a quality Market experience, even in these unprecedented times.”

Home Hardware successfully held a virtual Spring Market in April 2020 with 3,618 attendees and Supplier-Partners at the event. The virtual Fall Market will build on that success to provide an enhanced experience for Dealers, store staff, team members and suppliers.