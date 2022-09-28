Home Hardware Celebrates Successful “Homecoming” in Toronto

After more than two years of hosting virtual events, Home Hardware Stores Limited brought its largest Dealer event to Toronto from September 23 to 25. The event, Homecoming, hosted more than 5,000 Dealer-Owners, store employees, Suppliers, business partners and corporate staff at the Enercare Centre, making it one of Canada’s largest home improvement retailer events.

“Bringing our Dealers and the entire Home community together again in such a special way was truly incredible,” said Kevin Macnab, CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “As Canada’s largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, we gain so much from coming together to share thoughtful ideas, have meaningful conversations and celebrate all that we have accomplished. Homecoming 2022 was a tremendous representation of how we’ve persevered and grown since we were last together.”

The three-day event combined tradition with innovation, giving Home Hardware’s Dealer-Owners the opportunity to stay on top of emerging retail trends, innovative products and merchandising strategies so customers can continue to find the brands, value and helpful advice they expect at their local Home Hardware.

“Homecoming 2022 represented Home Hardware’s impressive journey of growth,” said Marianne Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Our independent Dealer-Owners are resilient and trusted partners in the communities they serve right across Canada. This weekend, we were able to celebrate their achievements and the bright future of this iconic Canadian brand.”

Homecoming Highlights:

Home Hardware to join Scene+ loyalty program in summer 2023

Home Hardware Stores Limited announced it is joining Scene+, one of Canada’s largest and most flexible loyalty programs. The new partnership, expected to launch in summer 2023, will allow Scene+ members to earn and redeem points at the Canadian retailer’s close to 1,100 Dealer-owned stores nationwide.

Home Hardware leads the charge with electric trucks

Home Hardware is excited to lead the charge in the home improvement industry with the addition of two electric trucks to its private fleet. The Volvo VNR Electric Trucks are expected to arrive in St. Jacobs in spring 2023 and will be put into Home’s regular delivery schedule, supporting regional stores, and DC deliveries. EV charging stations will also be installed at the Dealer Support Centre in St. Jacobs.

More than $50,000 raised for Special Olympics Canada through Cabana Alley

Cabanas and pergolas were showcased in Cabana Alley, where vendors such as Goodfellow, Alexandria, Stella-Jones, and Taiga built and donated some incredibly creative structures. CanWel also donated supplies so a Home Hardware team could build their own custom cabana. The structures were designed with the latest trends in mind, such as sleek colouring with natural wood accents, kitchenettes, and even a rooftop patio. In the end, they were auctioned off, raising a total of $52,550 for Special Olympics Canada.

Quincaillerie Jean Denis Limitée named Store of the Year

On Friday evening, Home Hardware celebrated excellence in retail with the unveiling of the Proud of My Home Achievement Award winners. The accolades go to stores who provide superior customer service and expert advice, as well as demonstrate extensive leadership qualities. Eighteen stores were recognized, and Quincaillerie Jean Denis Limitée was awarded the Walter J. Hachborn Store of the Year award.

Tradeshow floor highlights

Dealer-Owners spent two days connecting with Suppliers, learning about the latest innovative products and how to bring key categories to life in their stores. They also received an early preview of BeautiTone’s 2023 Colour of the Year, and were able to test, touch and feel the new lineup of Benchmark tools, seasonal products, Home Hardware’s private brands portfolio, and so much more.