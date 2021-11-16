Home Hardware launches Benchmark rebranding campaign

Home Hardware has unveiled its new ‘Built to Build’ campaign as part of an exciting relaunch for its private brand, Benchmark.

“Home Hardware’s ‘Built to Build’ campaign is about connecting with DIYers across Canada and highlighting Benchmark as an innovative and affordable tool brand that can help them tackle the projects they’ve been dreaming of with ease,” said Laura Baker, Vice-President, Marketing, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “We want Canadians to understand they can depend on Benchmark products, and that by using them, they are practically unstoppable. From hand and power tools, to lawn and snow removal equipment, Benchmark makes it effortless – no matter the project.”

Developed in collaboration with john st., the fully integrated campaign will be supported through social and digital channels, as well as a 30-second TV spot, in-store signage and newly designed packaging. The campaign has also been customized for the Quebec and French markets where it will be represented as “Conçus pour bâtir.”

“Home Hardware has built a well-deserved reputation for providing Canadians with quality products and expert advice to complete any DIY project, big or small,” said Cam Boyd, Creative Director, john st. “This new campaign shows consumers that Benchmark, with its new Omega 20V battery system, is an innovative and trustworthy partner for seamlessly taking on any DIY job.”

A cornerstone of the Benchmark relaunch is the brand’s new Omega 20V battery system which is compatible and interchangeable across all Benchmark 20V cordless products, including hand and power tools as well as lawn and garden equipment.

“We know that home renovation and repair projects continue to be a focus for our customers and innovative tools that help them get the job done within budget is important to them,” said Laura Baker. “The Benchmark brand offers a broad assortment of power and hand tools at affordable prices without sacrificing quality and dependability. It’s another great reason to shop at Home Hardware.”