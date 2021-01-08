Home Hardware launches Inspired Home Collection

Home Hardware has launched its first-ever Inspired Home Collection as part of its ongoing commitment to helping Canadians with their projects big and small.

The design and inspiration lookbook is available in print at Home locations across Canada, as well as in digital format on HomeHardware.ca, reebee and Flipp. It is designed to help customers visualize Home products as part of a larger dream project within their home.

“We wanted to show our products in a way that was more intuitive and inspirational,” said Rob Wallace, Vice-President, Marketing, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Renovating can be overwhelming, which is why we created beautiful designs to meet the different styles and needs of our customers.”

The inaugural lookbook of 2021 features inspiring ideas for two key rooms in the home – the kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful kitchens that are chef-inspired, family-friendly and designed to entertain with style, along with spa-inspired and chic monochromatic bathrooms will entice Canadians to take on a quick update or complete overhaul.The lookbook also features top trends, fab finds, easy upgrades and a quick guide to assist consumers in all their home renovation decisions.

Advertisment

“As part of our marketing strategy, we are staying true to our brand which is offering our customers everything they need for their projects – including design ideas that are both practical and beautiful,” said Wallace.

“Our creative team had a lot of fun designing our Kitchen & Bath Collection for 2021,” said Kristi Stemmler, Director of Marketing – Content & Media, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “The front cover inspires ideas for your dream kitchen while the back showcases stunning ‘luxe for less’ bathroom designs.”

Creative was led by Transcontinental Premedia in collaboration with Home Hardware’s Creative, Content & Media, and Digital Marketing Teams. Inspired Home Collection will be promoted through Home Hardware’s digital platforms including web, social media and email marketing.

To preview the Inspired Home Collection lookbook, click here.