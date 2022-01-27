Home Hardware named one of Waterloo area’s top employers

Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to announce it has been named one of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers. The annual competition, organized by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, recognizes companies that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Home Hardware Stores Limited is pleased to announce it has been named one of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers. The annual competition, organized by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, recognizes companies that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“We are honoured to receive this designation and proud to offer a workplace culture that fosters teamwork, respect and inclusion,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO,Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Home Hardware was founded in St. Jacobs more than 55 years ago and has a long-standing reputation for building communities and helping people. Thanks to our dedicated and skilled Team Members, we have grown to become Canada’s largest Dealer-owned home improvement retailer, serving close to 1,100 communities across the country.”

Organizations that receive the Top Employers designation are evaluated on criteria such as physical workplace; vacation and time off; employee communications; work atmosphere; community involvement; performance management; health, financial and family benefits; and training and skills development.

“From a welcoming and supportive onboarding process to new employee engagement and leadership programs, Home Hardware is committed to having the right supports in place so Team Members feel motivated, appreciated and empowered to reach their full potential,” said Scott Bryant, Vice-President, Human Resources, Home Hardware Stores Limited.

Here are some of the many reasons Home Hardware is an exceptional place to work:

Throughout the pandemic, Home Hardware actively sought ways to maintain a positive company culture by offering virtual workout classes, social and charitable initiatives, as well as increased access to wellness resources and mental health supports through Home’s Employee Assistance Program. To promote well-being and acknowledge everyone’s hard work, Home Hardware provided paid timeoff and a number of ‘meeting-free Fridays.’

No matter where Team Members are working from, everyone is provided with a safe space to bring their authentic selves to work.

Home Hardware offers an educational assistance program and encourages Team Members to enroll in courses or programs related to their position or career goals.

Home Hardware’s head office in St. Jacobs provides a subsidized cafeteria with homemade meals and nearby green space offers the perfect place to stroll during lunch breaks.

Home Hardware shifted to a hybrid work model to promote work-life balance and support Team Members’ evolving needs.

All Team Members and their families have access to Home Hardware’s Community Garden where they can harvest fresh fruits and vegetables for themselves and local charities.

Today’s announcement comes days after Home Hardware was named one of Canada’s Best Employers by Forbes.