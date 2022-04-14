Home Hardware ranks 40th in national reputation study

Home Hardware Stores Limited is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada’s most reputable companies in Leger’s 25th annual Reputation study.

“Home Hardware is honoured to be recognized as one of Canada’s most reputable companies,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Our independent Dealers in our close to 1,100 stores across the country have always been focused on developing relationships that are built on trust, community and service. Knowing Canadians hold us in such high regard is truly a great honour.”

Home Hardware ranked in the top 40 this year, after Leger, the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, analyzed more than 285 companies in Canada and surveyed more than 38,000 Canadians.

“For 25 years, Leger’s Reputation study has highlighted companies who go above and beyond to stay relevant and maintain positive perceptions among Canadians,” said Dave Scholz, Executive Vice-President, Leger. “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges for the retail sector. We would like to congratulate Home Hardware on their performance in this year’s Reputation ranking.”

Advertisement

Leger’s Reputation study judged companies based on six core pillars of corporate reputation – financial strength, social responsibility, honesty and transparency, quality, attachment and innovation.

This year’s list of most reputable companies was announced via webinar on April 7. To learn more about Leger’s Reputation study, visit their website.