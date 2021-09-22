Home Hardware stores dig in for National Tree Day

Home Hardware Stores Limited and Tree Canada are proud to celebrate National Tree Day by planting hundreds of trees and shrubs at different locations across Canada.

“For the past 29 years, Home Hardware has partnered with Tree Canada to beautify our green spaces and foster a healthier environment,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “This is just one of the countless ways our independent Dealer-Owners continue to giveback to their communities.”

This year, on the 10th anniversary of National Tree Day, 32 Home Hardware locations will participate in tree planting initiatives across the country. Since 1992, Home Hardware Dealers have planted over 28,000trees, valued at over $1.6 million,in green spaces from coast to coast.

National Tree Day is held annually on the Wednesday of National Forest Week to remind Canadians of the numerous health and environmental benefits provided by trees. The special day is celebrated across the country with tree dedications, plantings, workshops and outdoor education walks.

“Tree Canada, Canada’s only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, is excited to continue our partnership with Home Hardware by bringing more trees to communities across Canada,” said Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. “Since 1992, Tree Canada and Home Hardware have worked together to plant and maintain close to over 28,000trees, creating a lasting legacy for present and future generations.”