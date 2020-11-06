Huntsman Building Solutions does coast-to-coast Canadian roadshow with Heatlok Soya HFO

Huntsman Building Solutions is doing a “coast to coast” Canadian roadshow to re-introduce its innovative new Heatlok® Soya HFO spray foam insulation product. It’s an opportunity for insulation contractors and applicators to try out the hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) based product. They can see and experience the benefits and spray the material as the industry makes the switch from hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) to focus on the new systems that are designed to combat the release of greenhouse gases which contribute to global warming.

The Heatlok Soya HFO closed-cell insulation product leverages Honeywell’s latest Solstice® Liquid Blowing Agent technology. This new HFO blowing agent is the most environmentally conscious blowing agent produced, with a zero-ozone depletion potential (ODP) and a global warming potential (GWP) of 1, which is more than two orders of magnitude (99.9%) lower than current HFCs used in this industry. It also has the highest R-value in the industry which is R-6/inch.

“There’s a demand for HFO based product as builders, architects, specifiers and general contractors are looking to design and build with the future in mind. Our Building Science teams have been in front of the building and design communities explaining the impact of the blowing agent change and preparing them for the switch to an environmentally friendly high-performance spray foam,” said Simon Baker, president of Huntsman Building Solutions.

Huntsman Building Solutions’ Heatlok Soya HFO spray insulation has a broad range of advantages over its predecessors, which includes better airtight building envelopes, stronger structural support, moisture control and higher energy cost savings (more over other forms of insulation). The product provides outstanding, high performance options for projects in the commercial and residential space. It’s also been tested as an exceptional air barrier, vapor retardant, water barrier, thermal insulator and flood resistant.

Advertisment

“Our own Heatlok Soya HFO closed-cell product contains a total of 22 per cent recycled plastic and renewable soya oil content. Just one of our resin drums contains up to 3000 plastic bottles that are diverted from landfills. The installation generates zero waste, zero trash on the jobsite and the product adapts to all surfaces, shapes and volume. There is no packaging, the system is sold in liquid form in returnable or recyclable containers,” said Doug Brady, vice president of global innovation and product management of Huntsman Building Solutions.