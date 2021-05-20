Huntsman Building Solutions introduces newly enhanced Pour-in-Place Foams

Huntsman Building Solutions has announced the launch of its new and improved Pour-in-Place Foams. The family of foam solutions have recently been reformulated with an HFO-based technology that renders performance benefits, as well as dramatically minimizes impacts to the Earth. The improved foam products are offered in varying densities, providing thermal insulation and structural support, and are ideal for use across a wide range of construction and maritime applications.

The significance of the reformulation of the company’s Pour-in-Place Foams is substantial. The polyurethanes industry is currently working to meet the standards outlined in the Montreal Protocol, under which Canada and other developed nations, including the United States on a state-to-state basis, have committed to replacing hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) with hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). HFOs are an advanced technology utilized in foam insulation products that, with zero ozone depleting potential, render minimal impact on the environment as compared to their HFC predecessors.

“As a major manufacturer of foam insulations and roofing products, as well as the first to introduce HFO-based spray foam solutions commercially to the marketplace, Huntsman Building Solutions has proven its commitment to high-performance solutions that also protect the environment,” says Doug Brady, vice president of global innovation and product management for Huntsman Building Solutions. “These Pour-in-Place Foams are an ideal alternative as more U.S. states join Canada and other countries in the phase out of HFCs which pose a higher risk to the environment,” adds Brady.”

Huntsman Building Solutions’ Pour-in-Place Foams include:

Advertisment

PIP Foam 50, a 0.50-pound thermal insulation ideally suited for wall cavity applications and providing an R-value of R-3.4 per inch of thickness

PIP Foam 80, a 0.80-pound thermal insulation also suited for wall cavity applications and providing an R-value of R-4.45 per inch of thickness

PIP Foam 250CG, a 2.5-pound foam for injection, flotation, wall cavities and insulating panels and providing an R-value of R-6.5 per inch of thickness. This foam meets U.S. Coast Guard specification Article #183-114 as well as Military Test Standard MIL-P-21929C.

PIP Foam 250A, a 2.5-pound foam used in insulating panels and providing an R-value of R-6.5-7.5 per inch of thickness. The composition of this foam notably includes recycled plastic waste and renewable soy oil. It is also Class 1 (Class A) Fire Rated, Discontinuous and meets requirements for CAN/ULC S102 and S127 fire tests.

The Pour-in-Place Foams may be professionally applied using high- or low-pressure equipment. The products offer numerous performance benefits including superb adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and good flow characteristics, as well as a fast cycle time.

In addition to the reformulated Pour-in-Place Foams, Huntsman Building Solutions now counts numerous HFO based spray foam systems among its suite of high-performance building envelope solutions. HEAT-LOK spray foam insulation, FOAM-LOK spray foam insulation and FOAM-LOK spray foam roofing are among these offerings.

“We remain committed to migrating our foam solutions to the environmentally-sound HFO technology as we look to deliver improved building solutions to our customers and align with the industry’s important HFC phase down efforts,” adds Brady.