Huntsman, Isolation Multi-Services partner for complex Quebec building project

Quebec-based Huntsman Building Solutions (HBS) has partnered with Isolation Multi-Services (IMS) to provide air and vapour barrier, high R-value and weather resistant protection with Heatlok Soya HFO for Montreal Social Housing ‘Îlot Rosemont, said to be one of the largest buildings project to date in Quebec.

In a Feb. 15 news release, HBS officials said the project specified Heatlok Soya HFO, which represents HBS’ best-performing product to meet the demands of the Quebec climate, which requires insulation with a high thermal resistance. Heatlok Soya HFO is said to resist water and high winds during construction, leading to time saved and less waste.

“The insulation installed at Îlot Rosemont will require zero maintenance and remain durable for the lifetime of the building,” said Geneviève Savary, HBS’s sales manager Quebec, specialty products. “Twenty years from now, exterior, and interior finishes may look different and require touch-ups, but the insulation will be in prime condition.”

Îlot Rosemont is an initiative led by the Office Municipal d’Habitation de Montréal (OMHM) with the support of GRT ‘Bâtir son quartier’. It provides 193 housing units for low-income seniors in addition to an administrative centre for nearly 300 employees.

Spray foam insulation allows architects to design and implement increasingly complex structures within their projects, the HBS release said, as certain design choices can only be achieved with the use of spray foam. It also creates a more comfortable living environment, which is especially important for this project.

“We wanted to create a living environment that was not only comfortable for the people living here, but also aesthetically pleasing and welcoming to the community at large,” said Vincent Brouillette and Martin Côté, owners of IMS. “Spray foam insulation allowed us to achieve architectural ambitions that traditional insulation methods could not, and we’re thrilled that residents will enjoy lower energy costs without sacrificing building beauty and home comfort.”

Additionally, the long-term environmental impact of this project will be greatly reduced due to the decision to use Heatlok Soya HFO. When compared to fiberglass insulation, Heatlok Soya HFO could save as much as 110,000 kg of CO2 over a service life of 75 years. It’s also the first and only spray foam insulation solution with a product-specific Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), the release said.