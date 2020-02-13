HVAC industry ready for consolidation?

February 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

In the United States, equity firms have turned their attention to the HVAC market, a diverse sector that they believe could really be strengthened by consolidation.

Private equity experts maintain that stronger HVAC contractors could really take off with regional or national resources.

The fact that it’s a large business sector that’s recession proof was incentive enough for Alpine Investors to launch Apex Service Partners, a new platform for HVAC contractors that it hopes to build into a national presence.

Contractor Nation, are you seeing any similar consolidation within the Canadian market? Is this something that’s feasible here?