Canadian Contractor
News

HVAC industry ready for consolidation?

Private equity is investing in the sector

Print this page

February 13, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

In the United States, equity firms have turned their attention to the HVAC market, a diverse sector that they believe could really be strengthened by consolidation.

Private equity experts maintain that stronger HVAC contractors could really take off with regional or national resources.

The fact that it’s a large business sector that’s recession proof was incentive enough for Alpine Investors to launch Apex Service Partners, a new platform for HVAC contractors that it hopes to build into a national presence.

Contractor Nation, are you seeing any similar consolidation within the Canadian market? Is this something that’s feasible here?

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.