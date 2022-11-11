HVAC investment company continues bullish growth in Canada

Right Time Group of Companies (“Right Time” or the “Company”) announced today it is expanding its presence in Northern Ontario through the acquisition of Northern Air & Mechanical Systems Inc. doing business as 669-Heat. Based in Sudbury, the company provides residential heating, cooling, air quality and hot water services to homeowners in Sudbury and surrounding areas. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

669-Heat is the fifteenth acquisition completed by Right Time. “We are very pleased to welcome 669-Heat to Right Time,” said Craig Goettler, Right Time CEO. “669-Heat’s owners Brian and Kathy Eadie have built an exceptional business and Right Time is committed to maintaining 669-Heat’s brand promise to homeowners in the Sudburyarea.”

“When it came time to take our business to the next level, we heard great things about Right Time,” said Mr. Eadie. “Right Time has a great reputation for integrating and optimizing local residential HVAC businesses, and we look forward to 669-Heat’s continued success.”

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Advertisement

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.