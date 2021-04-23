IKO roofing products now available on BSD SpecLink

IKO has announced that its steep-slope product lineup is now available on the Building Systems Design (BSD) SpecLink platform.

An innovator in the spec-writing software field, BSD offers leading-edge tools, like SpecLink, which allow architects, engineers, consultants, specifiers and building owners to synchronize their design specs and collaborate more efficiently with cloud technology to quickly produce cost estimates for projects. Users can create specs up to 70% faster, and suppliers are provided with specification data as documentation is created. This facilitates the efforts of sales and marketing support teams.

“BSD SpecLink’s more than 25,000 users now have access to information about IKO and its product lines on a platform that simplifies design and increases efficiency for all stakeholders in the design and construction process,” stated Mark Okland, national accounts manager with IKO. “We look forward to serving our customers who are using this platform and providing them with the elevated level of service that our team of roofing sales professionals provides to the design and construction markets.”

Users will find product descriptions and supporting documentation, such as specification sheets, images, BIM files and MSDS/GHS information, to assist with the development of the construction specifications for a project.