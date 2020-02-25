Income Property host worth around $4 million

February 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Sure, you scoff at them and skake your head when you see these reality TV renovators on air, but did you ever wonder what they’re worth?

Scott McGillivray, the host of Income Property from 2009 to 2016, is reportedly worth around $4 million. Hearing that may sicken you, but it may also give you pause to wonder if you have what it takes to be a reality TV renovator.

McGillivray has now taken his talents to the web, where he has a show called Scott’s House Call, with almost 30,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He stills pops up on television every now and then, like a recent appearance on The Marilyn Denis Show (see below).

Contractor Nation, for those of you that remember his show, does McGillivray deserve to be worth this kind of coin?