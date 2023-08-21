Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Investment in residential construction continues its decline in June

Canadian Contractor Financials

Aug. 21, 2023 – Investment in residential construction declined for the fourth straight month, falling 4.5 per cent to $12.1 billion in June. Investment in non-residential construction edged down 0.2 per cent to $5.9 billion. Overall, investment in building construction fell 3.1 per cent to $18.0 billion in June.

After adjusting for inflation (2012=100), investment in building construction decreased 3.4 per cent to $10.3 billion.

Residential sector continues to fall

Residential construction declined for the fourth consecutive month, falling 4.5 per cent to $12.1 billion in June. Ontario (-5.8 per cent to $5.1 billion) accounted for most of the drop.

Single family home construction fell 5.7 per cent to $6.2 billion in June, with declines seen in eight provinces.

Advertisement

Multi-unit construction declined for the eighth straight month, falling 3.1 per cent to $5.9 billion in June, the lowest level since September 2021.

Second quarter of 2023 declines due to residential sector

Overall investment in building construction declined 5.2 per cent to $55.7 billion in the second quarter, entirely due to a drop in residential construction (-8.2 per cent to $37.9 billion). Non-residential construction was up 1.8 per cent to $17.8 billion.

Investment in single family homes fell 10.5 per cent to $19.7 billion in the second quarter, the largest decline since the second quarter of 2020. Multi-unit construction declined for the third straight quarter, falling 5.7 per cent to $18.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Residential building construction leads November decrease
Investment in building construction decreased in December, StatCan says
Ontario and B.C. residential construction boom continues, while Alberta, Nova Scotia and Manitoba suffer double-digit drops
Investment in building construction increased in January: StatCan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.