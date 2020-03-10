Ire for contractors on the rise in Oregon

March 10, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

According to the Oregon Department of Justice’s annual list of the Top 10 Consumer Complaints, contractor-related issues have made the list for the first time ever.

For the purposes of this exercise, “construction contractors” — which came in at No. 9 on the list — includes home repairs, construction companies, cleaning and restoration services, and swimming pool and hot tubs sales.

Topping the list? Telecommunications (which, we assume means telemarketing), imposter scams and auto sales and repair. The only category contractors topped? Insurance.

Wow… in Oregon, at least, contractors are more vilified than insurance. That’s some food for thought.

What do you think, Contractor Nation? Where do you think our industry falls on this scale?