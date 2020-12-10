Is your website ready for the Jan. 1 AODA deadline?

The Access for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) will require websites for non-profit, public and private companies with over 50 employees to meet a wide-ranging set of requirements for accessibility or face fines of up to $100,000 per day for corporations and $50,000 per day for directors and owners.

The requirements are extensive and there are very few websites in this industry that would comply. Text needs to be convertible to large print, braille, speech, symbols or simpler language. Video and audio must have captions available. Simplified layouts must be offered. All functions must be accessible with a keyboard only without use of a mouse. These are just a few of the requirements.

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines Quick Reference

Compliance information document

Full law text

Look for advice from experts on what you can do to quickly achieve compliance coming soon in this channel.