Conestoga’s Jill of All Trades program give high school students hands-on intro to skilled trades

By Dan O’Reilly, Daily Commercial News
Conestoga’s Jill of All Trades program give high school students hands-on intro to skilled tradesCanadian Contractor Trades & Hiring Women in Construction
June 15, 2023 – Two hundred and seventy female high school students received a hands-on introduction into the possibilities of the skilled construction, industrial and automotive trades at the brand new Conestoga Skilled Trades Campus in Cambridge, Ont., in May. Daily Commercial News reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply