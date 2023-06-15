Canadian Contractor

By Dan O’Reilly, Daily Commercial News   

Conestoga’s Jill of All Trades program give high school students hands-on intro to skilled trades

June 15, 2023 – Two hundred and seventy female high school students received a hands-on introduction into the possibilities of the skilled construction, industrial and automotive trades at the brand new Conestoga Skilled Trades Campus in Cambridge, Ont., in May. Daily Commercial News reports. | READ MORE

