Kind donation boosts apprentice at St. Lawrence College

When Gary Jans of Ray-Jans Construction in Cornwall, Ont., says he’s going to do something, he does it. Last summer, Gary won our Dilemma contest with his answer to our question about how a young contractor should face hard times. When we notified him that he’d won our prize of a DeWalt pressure washer, he said he’d like to donate it to a deserving young person entering the trade.

When we couldn’t come up with anyone, Gary took matters into his own hands. Here’s the rest of the story in his words:

We were able to coordinate with Mark MacDonell of the St.Lawrence College Cornwall Campus for a photo op on a nice day. Mark is the head of the carpentry/construction division of the school and teaches it as well. Through a bit of a process, we finally decided to award the prize to an individual in the apprenticeship program that showed serious dedication to his education as well as a rounded out lifestyle including ambitious carpentry projects of his own and discipline to work on his off hours. Johnathan Lang met those expectations while earning a 3.66 GPA in his first term of the program. In the photo is the prize of a Dewalt pressure washer with Mark MacDonell to the right, Johnathan Lang, centre and Gary Jans (RAYJANS Construction Inc.) to the left. Johnathan Lang is now employed by RAYJANS Construction Inc. and will see Johnathan through the progressive stages of his Apprenticeship program. Coincidentally, Mark and Gary attended high school together but that’s many, many moons ago.

Thanks, Gary, for your sincere interest in helping the next generation of skilled tradespeople.