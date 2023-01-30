Kohler celebrates 150 years

Citing its brand pillars of design, innovation, wellness and sustainability as it announced its 150th anniversary plans, Kohler is putting on a series of special events to celebrate its significant milestone.

Kohler Co., which was founded in 1873, has forged a legacy of innovation for kitchen and bath spaces, energy products, hospitality experiences, and major championship golf. This year’s anniversary celebrations are expected to include limited-edition product releases, commemorative apparel, and storytelling through digital content – all captured under the anniversary theme of Come All Creators.

“Bold moves and an entrepreneurial spirit are in our DNA and have deep meaning within our organization – starting with our founder John Michael Kohler who formed our company in Wisconsin together with an immigrant workforce creating new and better lives for their families,” said company chair and CEO David Kohler, the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership, and only the ninth person to lead the company. “As we celebrate our 150 years of achievements, learnings, and growth, we encourage all passionate creators to join our pursuit of continuous improvement in providing gracious living for future generations through better design, innovation, wellness, and sustainability.”

“The ingenuity and passion of our associates and customers are the catalysts to creating new ideas, effective partnerships, and a better world for future generations,” said chief sustainability and DEI officer, Laura Kohler. “Looking back on Kohler’s many pioneering milestones inspires us to look forward and create new avenues to improve our planet, our lives and communities – one idea, one product, one partnership, one act of impact at a time.”

Advertisement

www.kohlercompany.com