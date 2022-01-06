Kohler Kitchen and Bath now available at Wolseley Canada

The family of kitchen and bath products available from Kohler and its subsidiary brands will be available at 220 Wolseley Canada outlets across the country over the course of this month.

Wolseley Canada, the country’s leading distributor of plumbing, HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial products, is now taking orders for products from the Kohler Canada lineup.

“Wolseley Canada is committed to bringing the best quality products to Canadian consumers,” says Shawn Hulshof, Wolseley Canada Vice President, Category Management. “Kohler products are a proven brand in kitchen and bath fixtures, and are exactly the kind of quality and craftsmanship we like to showcase.”

Since 1873, Kohler Co. has been providing exceptional products and services for kitchens and bathrooms. Fueled by the passion of more than 36,000 associates worldwide, Kohler strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship and innovation.

Placing Kohler products in Wolseley Canada branches will broaden Kohler’s footprint across the country, providing more access to more contractors and consumers who are looking for an upgrade in two of the most-used rooms of their home.

Wolseley Canada will carry Kohler’s kitchen and bath product assortment in its branches and showrooms nationwide and online through its eBusiness platform, Wolseley Express.