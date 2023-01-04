Lafarge Canada driving decarbonization

Nova Scotia’s Brookfield cement plant is going greener. Lafarge Canada, which owns the facility, has announced that the site’s production of general use cement (GU) has been replaced with the production of reduced-carbon Portland limestone cement, branded as OneCem, the company’s eco-efficient alternative. With the completion of the conversion in December, Brookfield became the third Lafarge cement plant to be converted in 2022 and the first in the Atlantic region.

OneCem offers 10 per cent lower CO 2 emissions while providing the same performance and durability as general use cement products.

“We have been steadily moving the needle forward when it comes to cement decarbonization and we will continue to honour our commitment in progressing our greener portfolio in Eastern Canada over the coming years,” said Andrew Stewart, vice-president, cement, at Lafarge Canada (East). “For us at Lafarge Canada, sustainability and profitability go together – our main goal is to keep partnering with our customers to advance sustainable construction and, at the same time, provide innovative world-class products.”

“Over the last four years, we avoided more than 140,000 tonnes of CO 2 by converting GU cement to OneCem in our plants across Canada,” added Robert Cumming, head of sustainability and public affairs at Lafarge Canada (East). This, he said, equates to taking 42,891 cars off the road. “With the recent cement production conversion of the Brookfield Plant, the Bath Plant in June, and Richmond Plant in March, these numbers will continue to grow.”

“We are excited to take our plant to the next level of decarbonization,” affirmed Travis Smith, the plant manager. “This is a very important milestone in our Net-Zero journey in Nova Scotia and in Canada as a whole.”

Across Canada, Lafarge has produced over 6 million metric tonnes of OneCem since 2011. While cement typically represents only 11 per cent of a concrete mix, it can account for more than 80 per cent of all energy required to produce concrete.

