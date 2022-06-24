Lixil appoints Cosimo Coffa as new general manager in Canada

On June 20, Lixil Canada announced the promotion of Cosimo Coffa to the post of general manager, trade, sales and marketing, responsible for American Standard, DXV, and GROHE brands. Prior to this new appointment, Cosimo has successfully led trade/project sales for Canada since September 2018.

Coffa has more than 27 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles, during which time he has become known for establishing strong, collaborative sales processes and successfully leading sales teams in both retail and distribution models. He will now be responsible for growing the organization in Canada as well as supporting key customer and team member development. Prior to joining Lixil, Coffa held progressively senior positions at companies such as LG Electronics, Lexmark, and Fujitsu.

