Lowe’s and HomeAdvisor launch partnership to get pros leads

To further their commitment to keeping Pros working, Lowe’s and HomeAdvisor have announced they will help Pros get leads by offering Lowe’s for Pros Loyalty Program members a free, year-long HomeAdvisor subscription. Qualifying Lowe’s Pro loyalty members will get the annual subscription and also receive a credit for an average of 10 free leads connecting them to HomeAdvisor’s extensive network of millions of homeowners looking for Pros to complete home projects.

The pandemic has changed the way Pros find jobs, but what hasn’t changed is that consumers still need Pros to complete projects around the home. In fact, 92 percent of homeowners who typically hire pros indicated they plan to hire a Pro this year, according to a survey commissioned by ANGI Homeservices in May.

“A consistent flow of quality leads remain very important for our Pro customers and we are here to make their lives a little easier,” said Fred Stokes, Lowe’s senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services. “As a member of Lowe’s Pro loyalty program, we are providing personalized offers, business management tools and now a free one-year subscription to HomeAdvisor. It’s another way to show how committed we are to helping keep Pros working during the pandemic and beyond.”

Additionally, Lowe’s Pro loyalty members can participate in webinars with notable entrepreneurs and experts on topics like how to digitally market their business, customer service tips and ways to grow and expand their business.

Advertisment

“There has been a fundamental shift in the value and importance we place on our homes, and homeowners have a renewed interest in hiring Pros for help with home projects,” said Craig Smith, president and chief operating officer, HomeAdvisor. “For over twenty years, homeowners have turned to us for help finding a Pro for a home project and right now, Pros across the country are looking for these homeowners. We are excited to partner with Lowe’s, who shares our passion for the home and supporting pros across the country, to offer access to new clients.”

The HomeAdvisor offer is now available to new and existing Lowe’s Pro loyalty members who do not already have a HomeAdvisor account and subscribe based on HomeAdvisor’s approval and terms through Sept. 9. Qualifying members will receive a credit toward HomeAdvisor leads. To sign up for Lowe’s for Pros Loyalty Program and access the HomeAdvisor offer, visit LowesForPros.com/ProLoyalty.