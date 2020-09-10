Lowe’s Canada launches VIPpro program at its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores

As part of its efforts to continuously improve the customer experience of home improvement and construction professionals at its Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores, Lowe’s Canada is launching its VIPpro program. This new program is designed to offer Lowe’s Canada Pro customers an improved and integrated purchasing experience, with added flexibility and benefits. From now on, they will have access to the same discounts and advantages throughout the Lowe’s Canada corporate store network, no matter the banner, as well as to a host of useful features on the new VIPpro mobile application.

“One of the strengths of the Lowe’s Canada network is that we operate over 235 corporate stores of various formats under three distinct and complementary banners throughout the country. With the VIPpro program, our Pro customers can now take advantage of our wide network seamlessly: depending on the nature of their projects, they can shop at the store that best suits their needs while having access to the same benefits, and using a single Lowe’s Canada VIPpro account,” explained Tony Cioffi, Senior Vice-President, Stores. “We are confident that this new program will help us provide our Pro customers with a hassle-free purchasing experience and added value, bringing us one step closer to our goal of becoming the number one destination for home improvement and construction professionals in Canada.”

Providing Pros with added value and service

In addition to exclusive discounts on all their purchases, including on appliances, the VIPpro program provides Pro customers with a complete range of services and benefits to meet their specific needs:

5% discount on everything (10% on paint)

Dedicated customer service

Bulk discounts

Price-match guarantee

Early opening hours

Priority curbside pickup from 7 to 9 a.m.

365-day return policy

Flexible on-site delivery options

Dedicated entrance and parking

Online Sico paint selector

The VIPpro app: the must-have tool for Pros

To make it even easier for Pros to access their information and benefits, Lowe’s Canada is also officially launching the VIPpro app. Developed by Toronto-based company Kinetic Commerce, this new app allows VIPpro members to view their purchasing data, special offers, and profile information on their mobile device at all times. Industry professionals can expect to find the following among the app’s key features:

Their complete purchasing history at Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores

Access to exclusive deals and offers

Possibility of managing the accesses of employees associated with their account, and modifying these accesses directly in the app

Links leading to the Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot websites

A store locator

“The platform leveraged to help bring the VIPpro program to market will empower Pro customers to manage their relationship with the vast network of Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores, all from the comfort and convenience of their mobile device, enabling a truly superior customer experience,” said David Dougherty, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinetic Commerce.

This first version of the app will be updated over the coming months to provide added features to VIPpro members. Later this fall, the app will start presenting customized offers based on each customer’s preferences and purchasing history. The introduction of a VIPpro web portal is also in the works for 2020. This new feature will enable VIPpro members to access the Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot transactional websites and make online purchases while taking full advantage of their VIPpro discounts and benefits.