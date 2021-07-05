Madeleine Design Group launches “Welcome Home with Madeleine” docuseries

Hosted by Madeleine Sloback, principal and interior designer of Madeleine Design Group, the new “Welcome Home with Madeleine” video series will explore all aspects of a full home interior renovation, from the start of demolition, to floor plans, permits, plumbing, electrical, drywall, millwork, and everything else that goes into transforming a modest house into a beautiful, updated, modern home. Along the way, Madeleine will put her signature style on the interior design process and showcase the expertise offered by Madeleine Design Group. The professionally shot and edited segments range from just 3-5 minutes each but deliver tons of information useful for anyone about to begin a home renovation Project.

The first episode launches on her YouTube channel and on MadeleineDesignGroup.com at 2PM PCT on Friday, July 2, 2021 – RIGHT NOW! Over the course of the next few months, approximately 6-8 segments will be produced and released every couple of weeks, showing the full interior renovation of her new home. (The second episode is scheduled to drop July 16th. ) Madeleine plans to bring this exciting and informative series to future home renovations and new builds; her own home (located in Surrey, BC) is just the first season of many to come!