Makinex announces it will relocate its U.S. headquarters to Texas

Makinex USA announced on Aug. 1 that it is moving its U.S. headquarters from its current location in Torrance, California, to a new facility in Dallas-Fort Worth Region.

In the wake of substantial growth over the past few years, Makinex USA will relocate to Mansfield in the northeastern part of Texas, USA. The new facility greatly increases the capacity of warehousing, storage, production, and staffing capabilities. Business Partners will continue to work with their same Makinex sales representatives throughout and after the relocation.

John Stewart, Group CEO of Makinex, said: “We are excited about moving to Texas, where we have a central location, giving us not just additional space but the ability to integrate more operations under one roof. Most importantly, we will improve our capability of servicing our Business Partners.”

Makinex USA has been located in Torrance, California, since its opening in 2013. Torrance houses many thriving businesses and is close to airports and shipping, which has allowed Makinex to grow exponentially in its short time. Mansfield, TX is close to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and offers the same location benefits as Torrance but allows greater office and warehouse space expansion.

John continued: “Torrance has given us a great foundation to build on, and we have big plans for the future. We are expanding our current product range, but we’re also firmly committed to renewable technology. The construction industry will be radically different in the next 5 – 10 years, and we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of that shift. Mansfield gives us a central location, generous space, and a wealth of local resources to support us. We are very excited for the future.”

Makinex USA’s new address in Mansfield is 2151 Heritage Parkway, Mansfield, TX 76063.