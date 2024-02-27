Manitoba appoints new chair of Apprenticeship Board

Feb. 27, 2024 – The Manitoba government has appointed Tanya Palson, executive director of the Manitoba Building Trades, as the new chair of the Manitoba Apprenticeship Board.

Minister Jamie Moses noted these appointments are part of the Manitoba government’s efforts to refocus on the development of frontline jobs and skills that build the province’s economic development.

“The responsibilities of this board have a direct impact on Manitoba’s skilled workforce now and in the future,” said Palson, in a press release. “I look forward to working with all members of the board to ensure that the Manitoba apprenticeship program meets the needs of new skilled workers and employers to continue to build our province’s future.”

The Manitoba Apprenticeship Board oversees Apprenticeship Manitoba, a program that covers the major portion of tuition fees for apprentices when they attend technical or in-school training. This provides apprentices the opportunity to pay much lower tuition fees in comparison to most other post-secondary options, noted the minister. In some cases, employers may also choose to assist their apprentice with tuition fees and books, which makes an apprenticeship a cost-effective education alternative.