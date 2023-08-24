Manitoba leads Western Canada in year-to-date building investment

Aug. 24, 2023 – Mid-year figures released by Statistics Canada on Aug. 18 point to robust building investment in Manitoba during the first half of 2023. Manitoba led the West, with 7 per cent growth in the first six months of 2023 versus a year earlier. Residential and non-residential construction investment totalled $2.6 billion. Residential construction increased 6 per cent to $1.9 billion while non-residential construction increased 8 per cent to $709 million. Western Investor reports. | READ MORE