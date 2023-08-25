Manitoba NDP promises to restore 1 to 1 apprenticeship-supervisor ratio for skilled trades

By Bartley Kives, CBC News
Manitoba NDP promises to restore 1 to 1 apprenticeship-supervisor ratio for skilled tradesCanadian Contractor
Aug. 24, 2023 – Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has committed to restoring the 1:1 apprentice ratio. Kinew said during one of his campaign-style announcements his government would also increase the number of apprentices and ensure there are proper standards at job sites and ensure there are local benefits for big projects. CBC News reports. | READ MORE
To Wab Kinew
Wab you should build a canoe, if you even know how to use you hands and paddle it back to where ever you come from, the moon I’m thinking. 1 to 1 ratio, give your head a shake, your eyes are stuck. A 3-1 ratio is the only way to make progress, if a journeyman can’t supervise 3 people, then he or she is still an apprentice.