Canadian Contractor

By Bartley Kives, CBC News   

Manitoba NDP promises to restore 1 to 1 apprenticeship-supervisor ratio for skilled trades

Aug. 24, 2023 – Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew has committed to restoring the 1:1 apprentice ratio. Kinew said during one of his campaign-style announcements his government would also increase the number of apprentices and ensure there are proper standards at job sites and ensure there are local benefits for big projects. CBC News reports. | READ MORE

 

1 Comment » for Manitoba NDP promises to restore 1 to 1 apprenticeship-supervisor ratio for skilled trades
  1. John westley says:
    August 25, 2023 at 9:40 am

    To Wab Kinew
    Wab you should build a canoe, if you even know how to use you hands and paddle it back to where ever you come from, the moon I’m thinking. 1 to 1 ratio, give your head a shake, your eyes are stuck. A 3-1 ratio is the only way to make progress, if a journeyman can’t supervise 3 people, then he or she is still an apprentice.

    Reply

