Mary Van Buren announces departure from the Canadian Construction Association

Nov. 20, 2023 – After six years as the president of the Canadian Construction Association (CCA), Mary Van Buren has announced that she will be leaving the association in the spring of 2024.

As the first female president in the association’s more than century long history, she played a role in advancing the association’s digital presence.

Under her leadership, CCA developed an expanded focus on innovation and best practices, and is currently piloting a digital contract service which will roll out in early 2024.

The CCA notes that one of the most significant achievements of her tenure was the review of CCA’s governance model, and “the restructuring that allowed the association to be more nimble in addressing member issues.”

Advertisement

Van Buren also worked to strengthen the relationship with CCA’s 62 partner associations and developed new strategic partnerships.