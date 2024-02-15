Meet the speakers for Women in Construction 2024

The agenda is set for the Women in Construction 2024 virtual event on March 7.

This is your opportunity to engage in conversations with industry leaders, explore careers beyond the trades, discuss work-life balance, dive into the world of affinity groups, participate in interactive panels and more!

Our keynote speaker Ashleigh Kaliszuk is an Edmonton-based commercial photographer, serving the construction industry through her photography business, Construct YEG. Kaliszuk has 15+ years of experience as a Red Seal and Blue Seal Mobile Crane Operator. For her keynote address, Ashleigh will discuss her life journey—from early days to crane operator to photography business owner—and share her overarching message that no matter who you are or what you do, follow your passion!

The first panel discussion of the day will be our Fireside Chat: Beyond the jobsite. Panelists Natasha Callender-Wilson, vice-president, Bass Installation; Summer Nicholl, national Shurjoint sales manager, Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems; Leslie Dibling, Conestoga Heavy Construction Association; and moderator Jennifer Eastman, president, Imark Canada, will discuss their career journeys through the construction industry, and the different shapes those journeys can take.

Our second session of the day, Affinity groups, will cover how to start – and sustain – affinity/ women’s groups in your workplace. This session will feature insights from Joanna Osawe, president & CEO, Women in Renewable Energy; Michelle Branigan, CEO, Electricity Human Resources Canada; Nirav Patel, head of human resources & employee communications, Ature Power; Rakhi Voria, VP, global sales, Procore Technologies, and be moderated by Anthony Capkun, editor-publisher of Electrical Business Magazine.

In the afternoon, Luiza Vikhnovich, employment and labour lawyer at Sherrard Kuzz LLP, will lead the Kahoot!: Let’s talk law session; sharing important information around compliance and best practices surrounding human rights and workplace health & safety codes for construction employers.

Wrapping up as our final presentation of the day, Dawn Bloomer, strategic advisor, and founder of Productive Pressure LLC, will share her insights, strategies, and personal experience on navigating the demands of the construction sector while maintaining a healthy work/life harmony in our Work/ life balance session.

Ten of Annex Business Media’s construction media brands have come together to host the event including Canadian Contractor, Canadian Consulting Engineer, Canadian Rental Service, Crane & Hoist, Electrical Business, Fenestration Review, Glass Canada, HPAC, On-Site and Rock to Road.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the insights needed to navigate the evolving demands for women in construction, on and off the jobsite.

Register for FREE and join us on March 7 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.