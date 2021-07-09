Microdrones and GE launch GE industrial drone line

Together, they unite in releasing the GE industrial drone line. The strategy will accelerate deployment of Microdrones survey equipment as an essential tool for the creation and maintenance of digital twins, digital terrain models, maps and other geospatial products. These systems are sought after by professionals in land surveying, construction, precision agriculture, mining, power line inspection, forestry management and more.

The GE industrial drone line is manufactured at the Microdrones facility in Siegen, Germany; systems will be sold and supported across six continents. All products that are part of the GE industrial drone line are equipped with improvements in flight efficiency, as well as enhanced safety features.

In addition, the GE industrial drone line adds an impressive new product to the existing Microdrones technology portfolio. The mdLiDAR1000LR system helps professionals collect data from a longer range, (especially helpful when working in steep or treacherous terrain) while covering more area per flight.

According to Microdrones CEO Vivien Heriard Dubreuil, “With an industrial focus, the GE industrial drone line is modular, expandable, upgradeable and simple to use in the production of high-quality geospatial data. This is a win for both GE and Microdrones, and most importantly our mutual customers.”