Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Markham’s first net zero home

Canadian Contractor CHBA Net Zero

April 26, 2023 – Minto Communities GTA unveiled its first production net-zero home in Markham last Friday. The home is a first for both the city of Markham and Minto.

The home was designed to “produce as much energy as it consumes over a one-year period,” states a news release. It is designed to reduce energy consumption by 60 per cent and carbon emissions by 36 per cent.

Features of the home include triple pane windows, air tightness, a dual-fuel air source heat pump system, and multi-zoned HVAC, which qualify the home under the CHBA’s Net Zero Home Labelling Program.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario’s first Net Zero Energy townhomes unveiled by Minto
First Breathe Well Home in Eastern Ontario showcases Panasonic IAQ technology and its benefits
New home construction surges in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland
Ontario Home Builders’ Association “ready to work” with provincial government on Climate Change Action Plan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.