Markham’s first net zero home

April 26, 2023 – Minto Communities GTA unveiled its first production net-zero home in Markham last Friday. The home is a first for both the city of Markham and Minto.

The home was designed to “produce as much energy as it consumes over a one-year period,” states a news release. It is designed to reduce energy consumption by 60 per cent and carbon emissions by 36 per cent.

Features of the home include triple pane windows, air tightness, a dual-fuel air source heat pump system, and multi-zoned HVAC, which qualify the home under the CHBA’s Net Zero Home Labelling Program.