Mirka celebrates 80 years in abrasives industry

Oct. 18, 2023 – Mirka is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

Over the past eight decades, Mirka has “remained committed to its core values of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. From humble beginnings as a small family-owned business, Mirka has developed a reputation for producing high-performance abrasive products that are used across a diverse range of industries,” notes a press release.

Throughout its history, Mirka has seen many milestones and innovations, including the launch of Abranet® in 2021. The company’s dedication to research and development has led to the creation of products that enhance efficiency, productivity, and the overall user experience.

Advertisement

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the company will be launching a renewed focus on eco-friendly manufacturing processes and materials, aligning with its vision for a greener future.