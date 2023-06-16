Canadian Contractor

By Evan Saunders, Daily Commercial News   

National Building Code to include two major green building changes: CAGBC

Canadian Contractor

June 16, 2023 – The new version of Canada’s National Building Code (NBC) is set to be unveiled in 2025 with two major changes builders should be aware of. At the Canada Green Building Council’s (CaGBC) 2023 Building Lasting Change conference in Vancouver, Iain MacDonald, senior research officer with the National Research Council (NRC), addressed the changes and challenges drafters of the 2025 code are considering. Daily Commercial News reports. | READ MORE 

