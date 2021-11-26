Nearly one-quarter of Canadians report that work hinders their mental wellbeing

LifeWorks has released its monthly Mental Health Index, revealing a negative mental-health score among Canadians for the 19th consecutive month.

Key findings:

Overall mental-health score of -10.2 compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark, a slight improvement from the previous month.

Nearly one-quarter (24 per cent) of Canadians reported that work has hindered their mental wellbeing during the pandemic, an increase from 20 per cent before the pandemic. This group has a mental-health score 10 points below the national average.

Twenty per cent of respondents reported that they feel in crisis or have concerns about their ability to cope. These groups have mental-health scores more than 20 points below the national average.

Younger Canadians, parents and managers are experiencing feelings of crisis and inability to cope with mental health concerns at a disproportionate rate:

Thirty-three per cent of individuals under 40 indicate that they feel in crisis or have concerns about their mental health and their ability to cope, while only 12 per cent of individuals 50 and older report the same.

Parents are more than 50 per cent more likely than non-parents to indicate that they feel in crisis or have concerns about their mental health and their ability to cope.

Managers are more than 70 per cent more likely than non-managers to report the same concerns.

Comments from president and chief executive officer, Stephen Liptrap

“Our research shows that the impact of the pandemic has not only negatively impacted mental health but also workplace relationships. This is concerning as both are major factors in overall wellbeing and work productivity. The coming months will be a critical period of time for employee wellbeing, and as organizations look to finish the year strong, bottom lines are at stake if this is not prioritized.”

Deteriorating workplace relationships have impacted mental health, isolation and productivity:

Ten per cent of respondents report their experiences with work peers have not been positive since the onset of pandemic, an increase of four per cent since before the pandemic. This group has the least favourable mental-health score (-26.2).

(-26.2). Respondents who indicate their experiences with their work peers have not been positive since the pandemic began also report an isolation score more than four times lower than those who have had positive experiences with colleagues.

Eleven per cent of respondents report their experiences with their manager have not been positive since the pandemic began, an increase of two per cent since before the pandemic. This has resulted in a productivity score more than 16 points below the national average.

Comments from global leader and senior vice president, research and total wellbeing, Paula Allen

“Our ways of working have changed and many of the connections that supported our wellbeing have also changed. The finding that more of us indicate that work hinders wellbeing is concerning and needs to be addressed. Digital tools and manager training are two practical ways to integrate wellbeing into today’s work. As businesses reshape how they operate, the most successful organizations will invest in employee wellbeing and workplace relationships.”

The full Canadian LifeWorks Mental Health Index report can be found here. This month, the report includes additional insights on the impact of work on mental wellbeing, deteriorating physical wellbeing and more.