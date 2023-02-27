New accessibility standard for homes published

'CSA/ASC B652, Accessible dwellings' outlines the requirements for design, construction, and renovation of accessible homes.

CSA Group and Accessibility Standards Canada has created a new accessibility standard designed to give people with disabilities better access to food, hygiene, and rest areas.

CSA/ASC B652, Accessible dwellings is a new standard developed to support these accessibility needs outlining the requirements for design, construction, and renovation of accessible homes.

The standard recommends elements for accessible home design including:

area allowances for rooms or spaces in houses;

best practices for home operating controls (operating controls include features like light switches, buttons for appliances, faucets, etc.);

requirements for floors and ground surfaces;

requirements for headroom and protruding objects;

lighting guidelines; and

accessibility features for each room.

The CSA Group Technical Subcommittee on Accessible Housing developed the standard, with the support of CSA Group’s Technical Committee on Accessibility. It was also funded by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).