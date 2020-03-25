New app launched for Hong Kong renovation market

March 25, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

A new application called HelloJack! is designed to match handy people with renovation projects. Local to Hong Kong at launch, the app will allow consumers to find workers to tackle all sizes of projects, from a simple leaky tap to a complete renovation.

According to app creator Philip Leung Shu-kai, HelloJack! interviews the prospect renovators to ensure they are the right fit for the proposed project. He says they require photos of the handy person’s previous work and also seek recommendations from prior clients.

HelloJack! uses GPS to match workers with users within a 500-metre radius. Leung Shu-kai says the company hopes to have a few reliable workers in all of the 18 districts across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, with a total goal of 100 handy people by the end of the year.

It’s unclear if there are global aspirations here, but if the model works, it can certainly be replicated elsewhere.