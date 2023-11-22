Canadian Contractor

New Brunswick launches Centre of Excellence for skilled trades and manufacturing education

Nov. 23, 2023 –  Students in New Brunswick’s anglophone education system sector can now gain experience and pursue a career pathway in trades and manufacturing with the support of a new centre of excellence.

This is the fifth centre of excellence launched by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. It is part of the Future New Brunswick initiative, which provides experiential learning opportunities to students prior to graduation. The centre also provides professional development for teachers.

Other partners involved with the centre are the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, the Construction Association of New Brunswick, the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, McCain Foods, New Brunswick Community College, Malley Industries, Skills Canada NB and Opportunities NB.

The centre aims to provide its students with early engagement with industry through interactive lessons and playful activities, access to specialized training centres and talks from guest speakers, access to engagement days, micro-internships and co-op placements and the opprotunity to earn micro-credentials that will contribute to graduation requirements.

The centre and its partners will support the development of curriculum content and give educators access to online resources to support their work.

The centre is funded by the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, the Construction Association of New Brunswick and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

