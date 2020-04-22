Canadian Contractor
News

New commercial plugs painting contractors

Benjamin Moore's spin on Covid-19 aims to help painting pros

Print this page

April 22, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

You’re probably watching a lot more television these days, and if so, you’ve likely noticed that every day more and more brands are delivering Covid-19-related messages, many in a very intelligent way, and others in a rather exploitative manner.

Paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore has taken a different approach with its newest commercial. While acknowledging that we’re all stuck inside, the company also wants you to understand that hard-working contractors are ready to tackle the exterior painting needs for your home. It’s nice to see a major vendor that understands the contracting industry is struggling right now, and is doing what it can to support it.

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.