New commercial plugs painting contractors

April 22, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

You’re probably watching a lot more television these days, and if so, you’ve likely noticed that every day more and more brands are delivering Covid-19-related messages, many in a very intelligent way, and others in a rather exploitative manner.

Paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore has taken a different approach with its newest commercial. While acknowledging that we’re all stuck inside, the company also wants you to understand that hard-working contractors are ready to tackle the exterior painting needs for your home. It’s nice to see a major vendor that understands the contracting industry is struggling right now, and is doing what it can to support it.